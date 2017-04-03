Man indicted in March fatal shooting on Broadway Read Story Matthew Glowicki , @MattGlo
A grand jury has indicted a Louisville man for murder in a March shooting outside Dino's Food Mart on West Broadway. Charlie Shoulders, 24, is accused of fatally shooting Lee McGee on March 28. He's also charged with first-degree assault, stemming from an alleged assault of a man on the same day.
Read more at WHAS11.
