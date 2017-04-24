Man arrested for setting fire to occu...

Man arrested for setting fire to occupied home

5 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Dale Lane Williams, Jr., 35, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators at 3:45 a.m. April 23. Around 2:20 a.m., Louisville firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Duncan St. after a pillow and carpet were set on fire. Investigators say it happened during a domestic dispute while a woman and child were in the home.

