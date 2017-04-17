Man accused of assaulting woman at Trump rally says president to blame

A man accused of assaulting a woman at a rally for then-candidate Trump last year said in a new court filing Friday that he was only following Trump's directions when he helped remove her from the raucous crowd. Alvin Bamberger, 75, filed a countersuit in U.S. District Court, saying "he would not have acted as he did without" Trump's "urging and inspiration."

