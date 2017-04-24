Louisville violence continues amid Ma...

Louisville violence continues amid Mayor's multimillion investment Read Story Shay McAlister

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Police are now investigating the city's 32nd homicide so far this year, after a man was shot and killed in the Park Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) 1 hr watching 16
are UFOs real 6 hr ardith 7
Sick 6 hr Denialism 52
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 7 hr sharonrimmpa 9,286
Sexual Harassment O'Reilly 8 hr Sandy06 9
Unique Relaxation 10 hr Filth n Fury 12
News Topless Time - Hooray 10 hr Tera 13
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC