Louisville teacher aboard United flight 3411 says incident was 'unbelievable'

Male High School teacher Jason Powell, seven students, and at least one parent were aboard the flight. Powell was just a couple rows in front of Dr. David Dao, the man who was pulled down and isle on the plane and injured, before Dao was forced off the plane by an airport security officer.

