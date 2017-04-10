Louisville teacher aboard United flight 3411 says incident was 'unbelievable'
Male High School teacher Jason Powell, seven students, and at least one parent were aboard the flight. Powell was just a couple rows in front of Dr. David Dao, the man who was pulled down and isle on the plane and injured, before Dao was forced off the plane by an airport security officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|11 min
|Sharonrimpa
|9,278
|Sick
|1 hr
|Vash Plantman
|49
|Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN
|2 hr
|Right Wing
|8
|impeach trump and jail him
|3 hr
|Right Wing
|11
|United Airlines
|5 hr
|TAAM
|15
|Hello
|9 hr
|Curly
|3
|sara foley (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|Optimus9
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC