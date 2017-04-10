Louisville officer, ex-officer indicted in Explorer case
A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Louisville police officer and a former officer in an investigation of the department's Youth Explorer program. Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas B. Wine's office said in a news release Wednesday that Officer Brandon M. Wood was charged with seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse and former officer Kenneth R. Betts was charged with first-degree sodomy and third-degree sodomy.
