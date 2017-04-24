Louisville man pleads guilty to setting up meeting for sex with officer he thought was teen
An officer put an ad on Craigslist pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. The then 39-year-old asked who he thought was a teen to have sex with him and a woman.
