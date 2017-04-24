Louisville man pleads guilty to setti...

Louisville man pleads guilty to setting up meeting for sex with officer he thought was teen

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

An officer put an ad on Craigslist pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. The then 39-year-old asked who he thought was a teen to have sex with him and a woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what is transexual 2 hr Aunt T Histimine 7
Glenna Myles 2 hr Tom 1
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 3 hr sharonrimmpa 9,300
brittany lea (Dec '14) 3 hr B00stOrBust 7
Single mom in need, looking for work 10 hr Application 9
Ashlyn Barker 15 hr Kobe 3
Calling all Christians in KY 15 hr LEX Retired 59
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 28 at 11:22AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,014 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC