Louisville man dies saving his daughter off Gulf Shores coast
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old girl from Louisville was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico in Destin, Florida around 3:39 p.m. Sunday. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old girl from Louisville was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico in Destin, Florida around 3:39 p.m. Sunday.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who're of Louisville Tera Alsman
|20 min
|What a joke
|1
|joan harry
|29 min
|go get them
|10
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|35 min
|Phoenix97
|2,561
|Pelvic Pain Regional Specialty Center (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|AGREED
|6
|Drugs in the city
|1 hr
|calmyourtits
|17
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|Jllynix
|9,249
|Any body know these
|4 hr
|In Need
|1
