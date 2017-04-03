Louisville man arrested after allegedly pulling gun at accident scene
A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after police say he pulled a gun at the scene of an accident he was involved in. According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Thursday, Feb. 16, near the corner of Bardstown Road and Edenside Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are we in danger
|37 min
|stop the madness ta
|4
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|55 min
|Fritz the cat
|2,577
|United Airlines
|1 hr
|WOW
|2
|Single mom in need, looking for work
|1 hr
|Vulnerablebrena
|3
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,281
|Topless Time - Hooray
|Sun
|Dude
|1
|Where can I find Bi Lesbian and Gay people? (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Wencheswarlock
|68
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC