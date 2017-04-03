Louisville man arrested after alleged...

Louisville man arrested after allegedly pulling gun at accident scene

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after police say he pulled a gun at the scene of an accident he was involved in. According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Thursday, Feb. 16, near the corner of Bardstown Road and Edenside Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are we in danger 37 min stop the madness ta 4
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 55 min Fritz the cat 2,577
United Airlines 1 hr WOW 2
Single mom in need, looking for work 1 hr Vulnerablebrena 3
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 7 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,281
News Topless Time - Hooray Sun Dude 1
Where can I find Bi Lesbian and Gay people? (Mar '11) Sun Wencheswarlock 68
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Jefferson County was issued at April 10 at 3:18PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC