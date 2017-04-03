Louisville man accused of threatening...

Louisville man accused of threatening victims with bat, robbing local business

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Durand Hampton, 36, was arrested Friday night in the 2800 block of 7th Street Road, near Phyllis and Arcade Avenues. According to a police report, Hampton entered a business on Friday night and "came around the counter while wearing a ski mask and holding a bat."

