Louisville man accused of threatening victims with bat, robbing local business
Durand Hampton, 36, was arrested Friday night in the 2800 block of 7th Street Road, near Phyllis and Arcade Avenues. According to a police report, Hampton entered a business on Friday night and "came around the counter while wearing a ski mask and holding a bat."
