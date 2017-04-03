Louisville man accused of robbing Bar...

Louisville man accused of robbing Bardstown Road business

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

An arrest slip says officers were called to the business after Mayberry allegedly stole money from a tip jar and tried to steal an iPad. Officials say after he was told no, a victim saw Mayberry take money from the tip jar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drugs in the city 1 hr Get It Straight 18
Who're of Louisville Tera Alsman 2 hr Discussed 2
joan harry 4 hr go get them 10
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr Phoenix97 2,561
Pelvic Pain Regional Specialty Center (Sep '10) 5 hr AGREED 6
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 7 hr Jllynix 9,249
Any body know these 8 hr In Need 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 05 at 6:14PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC