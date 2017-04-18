Louisville man accused of kicking victim in head while wearing steel-toed boots
Frank Henry, 49, was arrested on Tuesday at his home in the 200 block off Daleview Lane, near Brownsboro Road. According to an arrest report, Henry was involved in a fight with a male victim on Tuesday.
