Louisville launches bike sharing program

Louisville launches bike sharing program

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The program will allow anyone to grab a bike and explore the city. Riders can pay $99 for a year's worth of 60-minute rides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 1 hr Regional Fodder 45
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr Phoenix97 2,585
Hello 3 hr Shemp 4
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 9 hr Sharonrimpa 9,281
United Airlines 13 hr TAAM 18
Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area 16 hr Estate sales 6
are UFOs real 23 hr Forward Observer 5
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC