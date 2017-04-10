Louisville judge reprimanded after co...

Louisville judge reprimanded after courtroom joke

Judge Jennifer H. Leibson had Scott Barton removed from her courtroom on January 19 and told him he was being held in contempt for adding 37 cases to her docket despite a "no add-on" order for the day. Leibson reported the incident to the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission herself in February.

