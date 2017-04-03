Louisville hosts bovine exposition

Louisville hosts bovine exposition

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The event is at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, and gathers some of the finest livestock from around the country. "Youve got different bloodlines and different cattle that we are trying to improve their herd and then also make them more efficient in today's world," District director and dairy coordinator for Kentucky Ethan Berry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joan harry 5 hr B n T 11
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 5 hr Jllynix 9,269
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 8 hr Andrew 2,569
Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area 15 hr Estate auction 4
sara foley (Apr '12) 20 hr Optimus9 6
Police/911 dispatchers and personal cell phone use Thu Powerfulstuff 3
Pelvic Pain Regional Specialty Center (Sep '10) Thu Politically Incor... 7
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC