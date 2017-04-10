Louisville girl recovering from shark bite Read Story Tabnie Dozier

Louisville girl recovering from shark...

Louisville girl recovering from shark bite

The Louisville teenager bitten by a shark while on spring break in Florida is back at Atherton High School and healing just fine. Caitlyn Taylor, a junior softball star, was with her team in Destin, Florida, when she was swimming near a sandbar and was attacked by a five foot shark two weeks ago.

