Louisville girl recovering from shark bite Read Story Tabnie Dozier
The Louisville teenager bitten by a shark while on spring break in Florida is back at Atherton High School and healing just fine. Caitlyn Taylor, a junior softball star, was with her team in Destin, Florida, when she was swimming near a sandbar and was attacked by a five foot shark two weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|19 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,286
|Feed Me On the Couch
|6 hr
|Tommy Needs Daddy
|2
|Calling all Christians in KY
|12 hr
|Andrew
|15
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|20 hr
|Right Wing
|2,588
|Trey Moss
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Sat
|WOW and Unimpre...
|59
|United Airlines
|Sat
|TAAM
|25
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC