Louisville gets visit from UConn transfer Steven Enoch

11 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

Louisville received a visit on Sunday from big man Steven Enoch, who is transferring after two seasons of playing for Connecticut. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Enoch averaged just 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds as a sophomore this past season.

