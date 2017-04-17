Louisville gets visit from UConn transfer Steven Enoch
Louisville received a visit on Sunday from big man Steven Enoch, who is transferring after two seasons of playing for Connecticut. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Enoch averaged just 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds as a sophomore this past season.
