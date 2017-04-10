Louisville football No. 14 in ESPN's initial FPI for 2017
Everyone seems to have their own metric these days, and while they're all fun to discuss, the only thing that really matters anymore are the thoughts and opinions of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Still it's April 10 and the first CFP rankings don't come out for like six and a half months, so we have to work with what we got.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines
|47 min
|Try it
|11
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Sandy06
|9,271
|sweden calls for ban on cars not refugees
|2 hr
|Politically Incor...
|1
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|3 hr
|Politically Incor...
|3
|impeach trump and jail him
|3 hr
|Politically Incor...
|8
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Ms nu yawk
|340
|Looking for Lynn Harms
|4 hr
|Insearchof
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC