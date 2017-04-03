Louisville falls to Wake Forest, 2-1
When Brendan McKay is on the bump, it's almost like the Louisville offense eases up a bit, just because all the players know they'll only have to scratch across two or three runs to win. It's something you see in the Majors fairly consistently with teams that have one of the top four or five pitches in the league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|Ralph
|161
|Any body know sandy mader the doc worker
|5 hr
|I am GROOT
|1
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|texas pete
|9,277
|Police/911 dispatchers and personal cell phone use
|10 hr
|Questions
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|12 hr
|fritz the cat
|2,574
|Who're of Louisville Tera Alsman
|14 hr
|Real Truth
|6
|joan harry
|15 hr
|Jllynix
|13
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC