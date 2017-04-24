Louisville doctor settles in Medicare fraud case
A WAVE Country physician has reached a settlement in which federal investigators said he filed false claims to several health care programs. Forrest S. Kuhn, Jr., M.D. agreed to pay more than $751,000 to settle accusations that he violated the federal False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and other government health care programs.
