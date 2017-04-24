Louisville doctor settles in Medicare...

Louisville doctor settles in Medicare fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A WAVE Country physician has reached a settlement in which federal investigators said he filed false claims to several health care programs. Forrest S. Kuhn, Jr., M.D. agreed to pay more than $751,000 to settle accusations that he violated the federal False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and other government health care programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what is transexual 3 hr Jenny 14
Manny E 5 hr Old friend 1
Dominic Sitz 6 hr Nick 8
whats is worst? crackhead or herion junkie? (May '15) 11 hr Blah 7
brittany lea (Dec '14) 13 hr crackerjack 9
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 17 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,302
wanting to swallow some DL black dick (Jan '11) 18 hr Firsty 22
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 29 at 3:17PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC