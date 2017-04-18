Louisville brothers charged with atte...

Louisville brothers charged with attempted murder of a postal carrier -

Two Louisville men have been charged in a Superseding Indictment with conspiracy to murder and attempted murder of a federal employee, that is a United States Postal Carrier , and with forcible assault of a federal employee. One defendant, Eric Bennett, faces additional charges, including discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use or possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Marcus Bennett, 40, was arrested Wednesday, April 19, 2017, and appeared before Magistrate Judge Dave Whalin facing four of seven charges in a Superseding Indictment.

