Louisville brothers charged in US postal carrier shooting Read Story WHAS11.com Staff

LOUISVILLE Two Louisville men have been charged in a Superseding Indictment in connection to the shooting of a United States postal carrier in 2016. Their charges are a conspiracy to murder and attempted murder of a federal employee, a United States Postal Carrier, and with forcible assault of a federal employee.

