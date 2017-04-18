Louisville brothers charged in US postal carrier shooting Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
LOUISVILLE Two Louisville men have been charged in a Superseding Indictment in connection to the shooting of a United States postal carrier in 2016. Their charges are a conspiracy to murder and attempted murder of a federal employee, a United States Postal Carrier, and with forcible assault of a federal employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,294
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|2,605
|Sexual Harassment O'Reilly
|7 hr
|TAAM
|4
|memories of south louisville growing up in the ... (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Happy Balloon
|3
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|12 hr
|Not a druggie
|75
|best club to dance at?
|21 hr
|Steve
|12
|Topless Time - Hooray
|21 hr
|Steve
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC