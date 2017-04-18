Louisville brothers charged again in ...

Louisville brothers charged again in 2016 shooting of mail carrier

15 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to the time code on the video, Marcus Bennett is first seen at 10:23 a.m., on Feb. 10 2016. The video shows Eric Bennett's first appearance at 11:16 a.m. LOUISVILLE, KY Two Louisville men have been once again charged in the shooting of a postal worker after charges against the pair were initially dismissed.

