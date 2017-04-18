Louisville artist who painted portrai...

Louisville artist who painted portrait of Cleveland murder victim to donate artwork to the family

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago was found safe at a commune in California and the teacher was arrested, authorities said Thursday. A 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago was found safe at a commune in California and the teacher was arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 56 min Phoenix97 2,603
Sexual Harassment O'Reilly 2 hr Wondering 1
best club to dance at? 5 hr Steve 12
News Topless Time - Hooray 5 hr Steve 6
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 20 hr Frankies Daughert 120
heroin (Jul '13) 20 hr Powers 19
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 20 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,291
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,392 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC