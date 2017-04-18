Louisville artist who painted portrait of Cleveland murder victim to donate artwork to the family
A 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago was found safe at a commune in California and the teacher was arrested, authorities said Thursday. A 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago was found safe at a commune in California and the teacher was arrested, authorities said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|56 min
|Phoenix97
|2,603
|Sexual Harassment O'Reilly
|2 hr
|Wondering
|1
|best club to dance at?
|5 hr
|Steve
|12
|Topless Time - Hooray
|5 hr
|Steve
|6
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Frankies Daughert
|120
|heroin (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|Powers
|19
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|20 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,291
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC