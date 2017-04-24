Louisville and Seton Hall agree to home-and-home basketball series
Former Louisville assistant Kevin Willard and his Seton Hall Pirates will visit the KFC Yum Center this December for the first game of a home-and-home deal agreed to by the two programs. U of L will visit the Prudential Center for the return game in 2018-19.
