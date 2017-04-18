Local students help with Thunder Over Louisville clean-up to raise funds for athletic programs
Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died. Now that Donna Hargens is stepping down as JCPS superintendent, a review of her six-year tenure shows a mixed record when it comes to student achievement and engagement with the community and school board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topless Time - Hooray
|1 hr
|StagHubs
|9
|heroin (Jul '13)
|14 hr
|Mister Jones
|20
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|17 hr
|sharonrimpaa
|9,284
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,606
|Sexual Harassment O'Reilly
|Sun
|Andrew
|8
|Calling all Christians in KY
|Sun
|Andrew
|22
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Sat
|Forward Observer
|77
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC