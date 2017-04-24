Likely cause of death revealed for Er...

Likely cause of death revealed for Erin Moran, a Happy Daysa star

A statement released Monday by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department says an autopsy revealed the 56-year-old actress had stage-four cancer but doesn't specify what type. The department says Moran died Saturday in the rural community of New Salisbury, about 20 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

