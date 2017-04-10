Lawyers for Trump fan who attacked black woman at Kentucky rally...
Attorneys for a Ohio man who is accused of attacking a black woman at a Donald Trump campaign rally last March claimed their client was acting at the behest of the then-candidate. According to the Guardian , Alvin Bamberger, a 75-year-old Ohio resident and Korean War Veterans Association member, is charged, along with two other Trump boosters, with harassment over the attack on Shiya Nwanguma, .
