Lawyers for Trump fan who attacked black woman at Kentucky rally...

Attorneys for a Ohio man who is accused of attacking a black woman at a Donald Trump campaign rally last March claimed their client was acting at the behest of the then-candidate. According to the Guardian , Alvin Bamberger, a 75-year-old Ohio resident and Korean War Veterans Association member, is charged, along with two other Trump boosters, with harassment over the attack on Shiya Nwanguma, .

