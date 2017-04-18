KFC changing chicken sandwich prep, a...

KFC changing chicken sandwich prep, aiming to improve taste

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

KFC is aiming to take a bigger bite out of the chicken sandwich market by changing how it prepares them. The chain says it is hoping to improve the taste and is switching from filets that were breaded and frozen offsite before being shipped to the stores in favor of filets breaded at the stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best club to dance at? 1 hr 1712agln 9
Single mom in need, looking for work 1 hr 1712agln 6
Feed Me On the Couch 2 hr Politically Incor... 10
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr Phoenix97 2,592
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 5 hr TAAM 66
News Topless Time - Hooray 6 hr Tera 2
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 10 hr Sharonrimpa 9,288
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC