There are on the News Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence. In it, News Times reports that:

In this March 1, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Louisville, Ky. On Friday, March 31, 2017, a federal judge rejected Trump's free speech defense against a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence against protesters during his campaign.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.