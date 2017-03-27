Judge to Trump: No protection for spe...

Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence

There are 3 comments on the News Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence. In it, News Times reports that:

In this March 1, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Louisville, Ky. On Friday, March 31, 2017, a federal judge rejected Trump's free speech defense against a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence against protesters during his campaign.

25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#1 3 hrs ago
I'm just wondering if my friend has a lawsuit. my friend (Ken) and I went out for a couple of drinks at a local club, Ken did not like the entertainment, nor did he like the server we had, and took the money out of my hand that I was tipping her with, saying "she didn't deserve it. he yelled at the band to stop playing, because, in his opinion, he thought they sucked, and told them so, and the whole club could hear his rants. between that, and the server complaining to the owner of the club about the tip money, the owner yelled at two men, to get him (Ken) the hell out of the place, they did, and roughed him up pretty good in doing so. does he have a lawsuit, or did he get what he deserved?
John

Lexington, KY

#2 1 hr ago
25or6to4 wrote:
I'm just wondering if my friend has a lawsuit. my friend (Ken) and I went out for a couple of drinks at a local club, Ken did not like the entertainment, nor did he like the server we had, and took the money out of my hand that I was tipping her with, saying "she didn't deserve it. he yelled at the band to stop playing, because, in his opinion, he thought they sucked, and told them so, and the whole club could hear his rants. between that, and the server complaining to the owner of the club about the tip money, the owner yelled at two men, to get him (Ken) the hell out of the place, they did, and roughed him up pretty good in doing so. does he have a lawsuit, or did he get what he deserved?
Sounds like a $20 million dollar payday.
Hank

Danville, KY

#3 1 hr ago
Sounds like Ken needs to grow a pair, man up, and quit acting like a puss.
