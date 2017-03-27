Judge halts shutdown of last Kentucky abortion clinic Read Story AP
U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers issued a restraining order Friday that prevents Kentucky officials from revoking the license of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. The state has told the center it is out of compliance with state laws related to its agreements with a local hospital and ambulance service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|25 min
|The Real
|62
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,550
|Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|Felon
|75
|Drugs in the city
|9 hr
|hmmm
|11
|Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciti...
|10 hr
|Hank
|3
|Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area
|13 hr
|Estate sale
|2
|This is also the first league match between
|17 hr
|ashklhssk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC