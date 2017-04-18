Inmate accused of hiding contraband 'between belly rolls'
A Louisville woman returning to Metro Corrections from the Home Incarceration Program Monday was found to have contraband on various parts of her body, police said. According to her arrest report, a body scan found that Jerrika Carey, 44, "had a lighter in her underwear, a glass pipe in between her belly rolls, and suspected crack under her left boob."
