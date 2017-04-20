Indiana flooding blocks roads, nearly...

Indiana flooding blocks roads, nearly cancels a high school prom

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A year ago, we told you how local residents with skin cancer went from stage 4 to cancer-free in a matter of months using a new drug called Keytruda. Now that same drug is helping a Louisville man with a rare type of lung cancer and capturing the attention of the medical world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain P,ills and other Opiates. Place and Order NOW 1 hr Forward Observer 8
Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13) 5 hr Charlie Bob 79
A&G towing and recovery (Feb '14) 5 hr Charlie Bob 18
what is transexual 5 hr Charlie Bob 19
Nicole Richardson 18 hr SoulMate 1
Manny E Sat Old friend 1
Dominic Sitz Sat Nick 8
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC