How to spend Record Store Day in Louisville
Celebrate Record Store Day 2017 this Saturday, April 22, at your favorite local, independent record store. It's a day dedicated to the unique culture of record stores with in-store parties and special releases made exclusively for the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any girl wanna make money sellin socks
|1 hr
|Lemme Know
|14
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|2,596
|best club to dance at?
|6 hr
|1712agln
|11
|Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|Saint
|169
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|9 hr
|Charlie Bob
|70
|Need Help
|11 hr
|IN NEED
|1
|Trey Moss
|12 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC