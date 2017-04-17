Homicide victim dropped off at hospital identified as La Grange man
A man with a gunshot wound who died after he was dropped off at a Louisville hospital has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Damone O. Jones, 33, of La Grange, died during surgery Saturday at University of Louisville Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|19 min
|Forward Observer
|65
|Feed Me On the Couch
|54 min
|sicko
|9
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Sharonrimpa
|9,288
|Disturbed
|7 hr
|Discussed
|1
|Drugs in the city
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|20
|chris vause.aka christian h. vause. works at ca...
|12 hr
|sherri huntley
|1
|chris vause ( christian vause) at cardinal alum...
|12 hr
|sherri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC