Homicide victim dropped off at hospital identified as La Grange man

A man with a gunshot wound who died after he was dropped off at a Louisville hospital has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Damone O. Jones, 33, of La Grange, died during surgery Saturday at University of Louisville Hospital.

