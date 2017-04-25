Hedwig and the Angry Inch to Strut In...

Hedwig and the Angry Inch to Strut Into Louisville with Pandora Productions

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Finally on the Pandora stage, one of the most requested titles in our history. After having an incredibly successful run on Broadway with stars such as Neil Patrick Harris , Michael C. Hall and Taye Diggs , Pandora Productions closes the 16-17 season with: Hedwig and The Angry Inch, book and lyrics by John Cameron Mitchell and music by Stephen Trask .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wtf 1 hr Angry Joe 2
are UFOs real 2 hr Derr 9
Calling all Christians in KY 16 hr Pikeville Parent 58
jamie jackson (Aug '10) 18 hr Aaron 2
Dominic Sitz 18 hr Dopey 7
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... Tue ThomasA 78
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) Tue _FLATLINE-------- 9,288
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC