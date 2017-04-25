Hedwig and the Angry Inch to Strut Into Louisville with Pandora Productions
Finally on the Pandora stage, one of the most requested titles in our history. After having an incredibly successful run on Broadway with stars such as Neil Patrick Harris , Michael C. Hall and Taye Diggs , Pandora Productions closes the 16-17 season with: Hedwig and The Angry Inch, book and lyrics by John Cameron Mitchell and music by Stephen Trask .
