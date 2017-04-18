Great-Day-Live 33 mins ago 12:48 p.m.Comedian Azhar Usman lends a few ...

Great-Day-Live 33 mins ago 12:48 p.m....

Azhar Usman opened for Dave Chappelle more than 50 times and is known as "America's Funniest Muslim." He's in Louisville, Kentucky to perform at the Festival of Faiths at the Kentucky Center at 6:00 PM on Friday, April 21, 2017.

