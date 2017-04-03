Great-Day-Live 2 mins ago 12:05 p.m.Bring a piece of Cuba to your home with a special art sale
John Gilderbloom, a professor in UofL's Department of Urban and Public Affairs, has made dozens of trips to Cuba over the last 20 years to collect examples of Cuban art. He's now donating the art for sale to help fund scholarships for UofL graduate students.
