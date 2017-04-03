Great-Day-Live 2 mins ago 12:05 p.m.B...

Great-Day-Live 2 mins ago 12:05 p.m.Bring a piece of Cuba to your home with a special art sale

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

John Gilderbloom, a professor in UofL's Department of Urban and Public Affairs, has made dozens of trips to Cuba over the last 20 years to collect examples of Cuban art. He's now donating the art for sale to help fund scholarships for UofL graduate students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 4 hr John Maerz 119
Drugs in the city 5 hr OD and die 16
Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN 7 hr U on the dole 3
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 11 hr Jllynix 9,247
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 13 hr Phoenix97 2,557
Sex store on W Jefferson St. (Nov '10) 21 hr Fred Garvin 49
Dice hwy Prostitues Mon Looking for hot m... 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC