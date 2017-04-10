Grand jury indicts Louisville man on ...

Grand jury indicts Louisville man on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse involving juveniles

A Louisville man has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse in a case involving two juveniles. Court records say Kessler engaged in sexual intercourse with one minor and sexual contact with another.

