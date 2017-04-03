Golden Alert issued for missing 65-ye...

Golden Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Read Story WHAS11.com Staff

15 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE A Golden Alert was issued for a missing 65-year-old who was last seen in the area of 4600 Kingsmore Drive. Johnny Peck was last seen on April 8 at 11:30 a.m. in a neighborhood around Preston Highway and I-265.

