Golden Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
LOUISVILLE A Golden Alert was issued for a missing 65-year-old who was last seen in the area of 4600 Kingsmore Drive. Johnny Peck was last seen on April 8 at 11:30 a.m. in a neighborhood around Preston Highway and I-265.
