Former Mercy Academy assistant coach facing sex abuse charges Read Story WHAS11 Staff
A former assistant basketball coach at Mercy Academy in Louisville faces five counts of sexual abuse and two counts of third degree sodomy. According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, 25-year-old Malisa Cruz - who was hired in October 2014 - is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of the players on her team.
