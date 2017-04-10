Former Louisville LB Abe Brown murdered

Former Louisville LB Abe Brown murdered

10 hrs ago

It appears that one of the victims of the most violent night of the year in the city of Louisville was former Cardinal football player Abe Brown. Word that Brown was the man police found shot to death inside his car off Cane Run Road late Thursday night began swirling around social media in the early hours of Friday.

