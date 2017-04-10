Former Louisville LB Abe Brown murdered
It appears that one of the victims of the most violent night of the year in the city of Louisville was former Cardinal football player Abe Brown. Word that Brown was the man police found shot to death inside his car off Cane Run Road late Thursday night began swirling around social media in the early hours of Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|57 min
|Forward Observer
|48
|United Airlines
|4 hr
|thats crazy
|19
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,585
|Hello
|8 hr
|Shemp
|4
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|Sharonrimpa
|9,281
|Auction estate sale Arapaho Dr Iroquois park area
|20 hr
|Estate sales
|6
|are UFOs real
|Thu
|Forward Observer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC