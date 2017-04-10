Fire burning at RV business in Clarksville
The Elizabethtown doctor who was pulled off a Louisville-bound United flight on Sunday is still recovering in a Chicago hospital. The Elizabethtown doctor who was pulled off a Louisville-bound United flight on Sunday is still recovering in a Chicago hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|1 hr
|Regional Fodder
|30
|are UFOs real
|2 hr
|Forward Observer
|5
|Megan Dephillips
|4 hr
|Kanye
|2
|Sick
|4 hr
|Ronald
|51
|United Airlines
|6 hr
|Forward Observer
|16
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|Sharonrimpa
|9,278
|Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN
|11 hr
|Right Wing
|8
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC