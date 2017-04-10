FBI opens criminal investigation into LMPD's Youth Explorer Program Read Story WHAS11 Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. The FBI has confirmed to WHAS11 News the agency has opened an official criminal investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department's Youth Explorer Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|1 min
|CCS
|118
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,557
|Sex store on W Jefferson St. (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fred Garvin
|49
|Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN
|9 hr
|Anon
|2
|Drugs in the city
|10 hr
|Anon
|15
|Dice hwy Prostitues
|18 hr
|Looking for hot m...
|2
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Copsarecrooks
|63
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC