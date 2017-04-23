Erin Morana s final years: homelessne...

Erin Morana s final years: homelessness, evictions, a drunken brawl

Erin Moran was a mainstay of American TV in the 1970s and 1980s as kid-sister Joanie Cunningham on the hit sitcom "Happy Days" and as Scott Bain's love interest in the "Happy Days" spin-off "Joanie Loves Chachi." But Moran was more in the news in recent years for her financial struggles, battles with depression and accounts of homelessness, living in hotels and even a drunken brawl with her mother-in-law who kicked her out of her home in an Indiana trailer park.

