Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to f...

Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. In an internal memo obtained Friday by The Associated Press, Delta Air Lines said gate agents can offer up to $2,000, up from a previous maximum of $800, and supervisors can offer up to $9,950, up from $1,350.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calling all Christians in KY 4 min Saint Jesse 1
Ashlyn Barker 14 min Jeff 2
United Airlines 18 min lookit 23
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 44 min lookit 51
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 2 hr weedikuluz 9,282
Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN 4 hr Wet one 9
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 12 hr Phoenix97 2,585
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,263 • Total comments across all topics: 280,306,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC