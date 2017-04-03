Crime 41 mins ago 12:45 p.m.Fmr. employees of Louisville-based engineering, construction companya
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Two former employees of a Louisville, Kentucky, based engineering and construction company were sentenced to prison terms this week, in United States District Court, by Chief Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr., for their roles in a conspiracy to steal government funds and a scheme to defraud the company of approximately $2 million announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Frank Burks, Jr., 66, and Pamela Duvall, 60, both from New Albany, Indiana, were each sentenced to 36 months in prison, without the possibility of parole, and ordered to pay restitution to be determined at a later date, by Chief Judge McKinley, on April 3, 2017.
