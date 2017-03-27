Crime 19 mins ago 2:29 p.m.ISP arrests Louisville man for meth after traffic stop

Police said they noticed 31-year-old Reginald Gerton making an illegal turn and failing to use a turn signal in the 500 block of NW 1st Avenue as he left the Tropicana Friday around 10 p.m. A Trooper stopped Gerton at the intersection of NW 2nd Avenue and Sycamore Street. A K-9 later alerted the presence of narcotics inside his vehicle.

