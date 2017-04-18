Court evidence reveals murder of Loui...

Court evidence reveals murder of Louisville man possibly planned

Court evidence reveals the murder of a Louisville man killed on his smoke break could have been the result of a planned attack. In February, Nick Morris was stabbed outside Ciao Ristorante on Payne Street back in February.

