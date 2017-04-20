Campbellsvillian Becky Nash Rowe re-appointed to State Board
Click on headline for complete story From KY Gov. Matthew Bevin's Communications office FRANKFORT, KY - - Gov. Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions: Carrie Tilghman Derossett has been appointed to the North American International Livestock Exposition Executive Committee.Rebecca Nash Rowe has been reappointed. Carrie Tilghman Derossett, of Glasgow, is the Logan County 4-H development agent for education at the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A&G towing and recovery (Feb '14)
|7 hr
|Jacq41
|15
|what is transexual
|10 hr
|Forward Observer
|17
|Nicole Richardson
|11 hr
|SoulMate
|1
|Manny E
|18 hr
|Old friend
|1
|Dominic Sitz
|20 hr
|Nick
|8
|whats is worst? crackhead or herion junkie? (May '15)
|Sat
|Blah
|7
|brittany lea (Dec '14)
|Sat
|crackerjack
|9
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC